PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

PROGRESSIVE DESIGN-BUILD SERVICES – CLIMB CENTER RENOVATION

PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT

Proposals due: September 3, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

P&CC25-078-RFP

SUMMARY

The purpose of this Request for Proposal (Solicitation) is to obtain competitive Proposals from qualified Contractors (Proposers) for the purpose of establishing a Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract between the selected Proposer (Contractor) and Portland Community College (College) for the provision of Progressive Design-Build Services for CLIMB Center Renovation.

This Solicitation will result in a public works contract subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870

A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on August 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM Pacific at CLIMB Auditorium (1st floor, Room 104), 1626 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214.

Interested Proposers must submit a Proposal pursuant to the provisions of this Solicitation to Gina Dowd, Contract Specialist, or designee, via Portland Community College’s BidLocker page: https://bidlocker.us/a/pcc/BidLocker], NOT LATER THAN:

SOLICITATION DUE DATE AND TIME (CLOSING):

September 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time

LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Timely received Proposals will be opened and recorded. The College will not read Proposals aloud. The number of Proposals received, the identity of Proposers, or the contents of any Proposal will not be disclosed to the public until all Proposals have been evaluated, negotiations completed if required, and a recommendation for Award has been published.

Proposers are solely responsible for ensuring that Portland Community College receives its Proposal.

The Solicitation documents can be found on BidLocker at https://bidlocker.us/a/pcc/BidLocker.

PROPOSERS MUST FAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITH THE ENTIRE SOLICITATION.

ALL Questions and comments regarding this Solicitation must be directed ONLY IN WRITING to

Gina Dowd, Contract Specialist, by e-mail to: gina.dowd@pcc.edu.

NOTE: This email address is NOT the secure email address to be used when submitting a Proposal.

PROPOSALS MUST BE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SOLICITATION

THE COLLEGE MAY REJECT ANY PROPOSAL NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL PRESCRIBED REQUIREMENTS.

Published August 13, 2025.