METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED

The Council Meeting for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 7th, 2025, is canceled.

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION- CANCELED

The Council Work Session for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, is canceled.

METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED

The Council Meeting for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 14th, 2025, is canceled.

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Published August 6, 2025.