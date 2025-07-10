A retirement community that feels like home at Jennings McCall

Assisted living nonprofit builds on more than a century of experience caring for others

More than a century ago, the Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community was established by the Masonic Grand Lodge of Oregon as a place for elderly Masons and Eastern Star members. The tradition continues today as the Jennings McCall Center draws praise from the community.

Founded on the Masonic principles of brotherly love, truth and charity, Jennings McCall’s mission statement says that “At the core of our business is a strong commitment to provide an exceptional, loving and considerate environment for our residents who come to us for peace of mind, comfort, security and a stimulating social environment. Providing a gracious and exciting living experience to our residents is our passion.”

Lee Adams, the facility’s marketing director, touted the benefits of operating a business in a small town like Forest Grove.

“Running a business in a smaller community helps build stronger community relationships,” Adams said. “Forest Grove is a fantastic community to work in. The overall town comes together to help each other. We love knowing our neighbors … and there is not usually a time when someone moves into Jennings McCall and doesn’t already have a friend or a family member living here. We are proud of being able to bring people back together in senior living.”

Adams added that being a nonprofit that is privately owned allows the facility to have “extremely low move-in rates,” further decreasing the burden on seniors seeking a long-term living facility.

Adams believes that the business is unique in that it is “open to serving the public (not just the Masons) and are grateful to help serve the senior citizens in the Forest Grove community.”

Adams concluded that because the facility has been in business for such a long time, “the community runs like a finely oiled machine. We have long term-residents and long-term employees, one of which just celebrated her 43rd anniversary.”

The current Jennings McCall Center – constructed in 1989 as an independent living retirement community with funding from the Masonic Grand Lodge – was named after Berryman Jennings, the first Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Masons in Oregon, and Mary McCall, the first Worthy Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Oregon.

In 1999, 141 units of assisted living were added to the existing 75 units of independent living and opened to the public. Members of the original Masonic and Eastern Star Home were moved to the modern assisted living units at Jennings McCall.

Today the original building is leased to McMenamins and is operated as a hotel, restaurant and entertainment complex as McMenamins Grand Lodge.

Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community

2300 Masonic Way, Forest Grove

503-357-4133

jenningsmccall.com

