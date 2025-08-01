STATE OF OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Bids due: August 25, 2025 @ 9:00 AM

Bid Closing for the projects identified below will be at 9:00:00 a.m. on the 21st day of August, 2025. Bid Opening will be at the Oregon Department of Transportation, 355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon, beginning at 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing. Bids will be received by BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager.

Submit electronic bids, on-line, through Bid Express ® ( www.bidx.com ) before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

Submit paper bids to BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager:

Before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

For Bids submitted by mail or parcel delivery service, send to the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Procurement Construction Contracts, MS #33

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

For Bids submitted by hand delivery, date stamp the Bid with the provided date stamping device and place into the ODOT Procurement Bid Box located in the 1 st floor lobby at the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

Bids, Bid modifications, and Bid withdrawals will not be accepted at or after 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

To be eligible for award of Oregon Department of Transportation construction contracts, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application according to ODOT’s Oregon Administrative Rules and prequalification procedures at least ten calendar days before the Bid Closing date. Prequalification must be in the class(es) of work indicated in the project’s special provisions, and the bid booklet.

The Prequalification Application form, requirements and instructions are on the Agency’s website http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/Bid_Award.aspx

The Agency’s Electronic Bidding Information System (eBIDS) allows free access to plans, specifications, bid booklets, project addenda, and clarification letters at https://ecmnet.odot.state.or.us/ebidse

Preliminary bid results are published on the following websites by close of business on Bid Closing day

http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/PBR.aspx, http://www.bidx.com

Award of contracts will not be final until: 1) Three working days after Notice of Intent to Award is posted on the Agency’s website or 2) The Agency provides a written response to each timely protest, denying the protest and affirming the award; whichever is later.

All projects include a steel escalation clause.

All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Wage publications are published on the Agency’s website at

http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Pages/Project-Wages.aspx

All projects require work to be performed by the Contractor’s own organization of at least 30 percent of the awarded contract amount.

All federally funded projects have “BUY AMERICA” requirements.

Email the Project Manager listed at the end of each announcement for PROJECT SPECIFIC TECHNICAL QUESTIONS.

The project cost range value is preliminary, may not reflect the current scope of the project, and is not a reflection of the Engineer’s Estimate.

VARIOUS COUNTIES : Myrtle Point/Gold Beach/Brookings/Roseburg Curb Ramps Project on Various Highways) in Myrtle Point, Gold Beach, Brookings, and Roseburg. FAP No. SR05(002). ($ 2,000,000 – $ 5,000,000). Req. approx. 6,075 ft 2 temp sign; 14 ea seq arr; 10 ea PCMS; 100 hr flag; 4 ea flag sta light; 200 ea TCS; 2,100 ft PCD; 90 ea temp curb ramp; 540 ft 2 temp walk; 5 ea conc washout; 41 ea inlet protect; 200 ft sed barr, 87 ton contam soil disp; const surv work; 2,545 yd 2 rem surf for curb ramp const; 2,810 ft asph sawcut; 850 ft conc sawcut; 37 ft pipe; 17 ea adjust struct; 450 yd 2 CPPR; 1,660 ton aggr base; 400 ton ACP; 600 ft 2 asph slope pave; 6,300 ft 2 pmvt repair; 3,085 ft conc curb; 17,350 ft 2 conc struct; 85 ea curb ramp; 1,100 ft 2 trunc dome; 90 ft pvmt marking durable; 960 ft 2 transv pvmt marking; 557 lb sign supp; 9 ft 2 sign; traff signal mod; 45 yd 3 topsoil; 10 ton rock mulch; 6 ea ped fence. Completion Time: July 16, 2026. Class of Work: Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 7% DBE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: SHANE JAVERNICK, EMAIL: SHANE.JAVERNICK@ODOT.OREGON.GOV

The Oregon Department of Transportation is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

The policy of the Oregon Department of Transportation is to provide equal opportunity for participation in its contracting activities to all persons and firms in compliance with applicable Federal and State laws, rules and regulations.

The Department of Transportation may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the Department of Transportation that it is in the public interest to do so.

