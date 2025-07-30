ODOT HWY 29 OVER PNWR – DECK RESURFACING
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
HWY 29 OVER PNWR – DECK RESURFACING
Bids due: August 12, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014236
Project name: Hwy 29 Over PNWR – Deck Resurfacing
Bid due date and time: August 12, 2025 at 2:00 pm
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-910-9609
Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published July 30, 2025.