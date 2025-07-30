ODOT

ER US101: MP281.85 BEARHEAD MOUNTAIN LANE CULVERT

Bids due: August 7, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014363

Project name: ER US101: MP281.85 Bearhead Mountain Lane Culvert

Bid due date and time: August 7, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-530-9480

Contact email: Terri Sinclair-Olson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 and the Davis-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148).

Published Aug. 30, 2025.