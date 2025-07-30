METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 31st, 2025

The July 31st Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION- CANCELED

The Council Work Session for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, is canceled.

METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED

The Council Meeting for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 7th, 2025, is canceled.

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Published July 30, 2025.