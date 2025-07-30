METRO COUNCIL MEETING
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 31st, 2025
The July 31st Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION- CANCELED
The Council Work Session for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, is canceled.
METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED
The Council Meeting for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 7th, 2025, is canceled.
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Published July 30, 2025.