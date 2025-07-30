CLACKAMAS COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

PUMP STATION REHABILITATION AND UPGRADES PROJECT GROUP 3 – SOUTH WELCHES, GOLF CLUB TERRACE, 82ND AVE, AND SIEBEN LANE PUMP STATIONS

Bids due: August 21, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID #2025-63

July 23, 2025

Clackamas County (“County”) on behalf of Water Environment Services through their Board of County Commissioners is accepting sealed bids for the Pump Station Rehabilitation and Upgrades Project Group 3 – South Welches, Golf Club Terrace, 82nd Ave, and Sieben Lane Pump Stations Project until August 21, 2025, 2:00 PM, Pacific Time, (“Bid Closing”) at the following location:

Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the state of Oregon procurement website (“OregonBuys”) at the following address: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/view/login/login.xhtml, Document No.S-C01010- 00014430.

Prospective Bidders will need to sign in to download the information and that information will be accumulated for a Plan Holder’s List. Prospective Bidders are responsible for obtaining any Addenda from Website listed above.

Submitting Proposals: Bid Locker

Proposals will only be accepted electronically thru a secure online bid submission service, Bid Locker. Email submissions to Clackamas County email addresses will no longer be accepted. A. Completed proposal documents must arrive electronically via Bid Locker located at https://bidlocker.us/a/clackamascounty/BidLocker.

Bid Locker will electronically document the date and time of all submissions. Completed documents must arrive by the deadline indicated in Section 1 or as modified by Addendum. LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Proposers must register and create a profile for their business with Bid Locker in order to submit for this project. It is free to register for Bid Locker. Proposers with further questions concerning Bid Locker may review the Vendor’s Guide located at https://www.clackamas.us/how-to-bid-on-county-projects .

Engineers Estimate: $4,110,000.00

Contact Information

Procurement Process and Technical Questions: Tralee Whitley at Twhitley@clackamas.us .

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted on August 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Bidders shall meet with County representatives at Developmental Services Building, 150 Beavercreek Road, Suite 430, Oregon City for that purpose. Attendance will be documented through a sign-in sheet prepared by the County representative. Prime bidders who arrive more than ten (10) minutes after the start time of the meeting (as stated in the solicitation and by the County’s watch) or after the discussion portion of the meeting (whichever comes first) shall not be permitted to sign in and will not be permitted to submit a bid on the project.

Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the above Delivery address after the Bid Closing. Bid results will also be posted to the OregonBuys listing shortly after the opening.

Prevailing Wage

Prevailing Wage Rates requirements apply to this Project because the maximum compensation for all Owner-contracted Work is more than $50,000. Contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the provisions of ORS 279C.800 through 279C.870, relative to Prevailing Wage Rates. The Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) wage rates and requirements set forth in the following BOLI booklet (and any listed amendments to that booklet), which are incorporated herein by reference, apply to the Work authorized under this Agreement:

PREVAILING WAGE RATES for Public Works Contracts in Oregon, July 5 ,2025, which can be downloaded at the following web address:, which can be downloaded at the following web address: http://www.oregon.gov/boli/WHD/PWR/Pages/pwr_state.aspx

The Work will take place in Clackamas County, Oregon.

Clackamas County encourages bids from Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Businesses.

Published July 30, 2025.