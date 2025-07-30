CITY OF WEST LINN

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INSURANCE AGENT OF RECORD

Proposals due: August 25, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INFORMAL REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that the City of West Linn will receive proposals until 2:00 p.m. August 25, 2025 in the Office of Finance, 22500 Salamo Road, West Linn, Oregon 97068 for the following:

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INSURANCE AGENT OF RECORD

CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON

Proposals received after 2:00 on the above mentioned date may not be accepted.

The proposed work consists generally of the following: Employee Benefits Insurance Agent of Record Services.

Proposals shall be submitted on the prescribed form and in the manner as indicated in the RFP documents. Use of recycled material is encouraged, and the City reserves the right to use recycled material provided the provisions of ORS 279A.125 are met.

The City of West Linn reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to postpone the award for 60 days, to delete certain items from the Proposal to make a partial contract award and to award the contract to the most qualified, responsive, responsible proposer. Any proposal not in compliance with prescribed public procurement procedures and requirements may be rejected and may reject for good cause any or all proposals upon determination of the City it is in the public interest to do so. Proposers are required to certify non-discrimination in employment practices and identify resident status as defined in ORS 279A.120. All proposers are required to comply with the provisions of Oregon Revised Statutes and Local Contract Review Board Policy.

Project advertisement and deadline dates may be viewed through the City of West Linn’s website at https://westlinnoregon.gov/publicworks/west-linn-bids-and-rfp-solicitations. Project and RFP details are available online at OregonBuys https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/. If you wish to receive any future addenda for this project, you must be registered within the OregonBuys bid management website. Questions must also be submitted through OregonBuys.

Proposals must be received electronically via email to the Stephanie Hastings, Management Analyst – Revenue & Procurement, at shastings@westlinnoregon.gov on or before 2:00 p.m. on August 25, 2025. Late responses, incomplete responses, hardcopy, or faxed materials may not be accepted.

The City’s contracting processes follow the City of West Linn Local Contract Review Board Rules, effective as of January 1, 2024, and as adopted under Resolution 2023 – 09. The rules can be found at https://westlinnoregon.gov/finance/purchasing.

Published July 30, 2025.