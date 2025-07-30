C-TRAN

2025-76-RFP-FIN- APPLICATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR WORKDAY ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

Proposals due: August 29, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 2025-76-RFP-FIN- Application Management Services for Workday Enterprise Resource Planning Software and Services. The referenced RFP may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested proposers will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Proposals will be due Friday, August 29, 2025.

Published July 30 & Aug. 6, 2025.