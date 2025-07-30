C-TRAN

2025-35-ITB-INV AIR SYSTEM PARTS

Bids due: August 27, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued a Invitation to Bid (ITB) for the 2025-35-ITB-INV- Air System Parts. The referenced ITB may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested proposers will be required to register to submit their bid via Workday Strategic Sourcing. Proposals will be due Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Published July 30 & Aug. 6, 2025.