Burns Feed shines spotlight on customers for 75th anniversary

Burns Feed Store is celebrating a milestone anniversary the only way it knows how — by turning the spotlight onto its customers.

The 75th Customer Appreciation Day, which coincides with the family store’s 75th birthday, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at 29215 S.E. Orient Dr. The event includes a free hot dog lunch that will begin serving at 11 a.m.

The activities include:

Live music

Face painting

Appearance by “Buttons the Clown”

Photo booth

Horseshoeing demonstration

Breyer Fun Day activities

Vendor booths with samples and prizes

Kona Ice

There will also be a property-wide coin hunt for kids. The time slots are: Ages 1-4 at 1 p.m.; Ages 5-7 at 1:15 p.m.; Ages 6-10 at 1:30 p.m.

Burns Feed Store has been a go-to business in East Multnomah County for more than seven decades. It serves everyone from large farms to hobby farmers to gardeners. Whether you have dogs, cats, horses, chickens, or nearly any other domestic animal, the business can keep them fed, healthy and happy.

Burns Feed Store has Traeger Grills, dog food, lawn and garden supplies, horse tack, hardware, and gifts. Learn more at burnsfeed.com

Burns through the years

It all began when Ike Burns, with a degree from Washington State University and plans to become a veterinarian specializing in poultry, returned to East Multnomah County.

In 1946, he bought a farm in Boring and raised poultry, cattle and grew berries. Burns purchased a feed store in 1950, after it had been in business about three years, and renamed it after himself. Until 1964, he ran both the shop and his farm, until he eventually focused on Burns Feed Store.

In 1972, his son, Rawley Burns, joined the business as a partner. He had worked at the store as a youngster and served eight years in the Air Force.

Burns Feed Store grew through the years. What began as a humble 200-square-foot retail space has grown to the present 7,000 square feet of retail and 10,000 square feet of warehouse. The business also went from three employees to 18, with five department managers and a general manager.

Carol Burns married Rawley in 1975 and got involved with the business after Ike retired in 1977. Their daughters, Melanie and Shelley, worked at the store since they were old enough to sweep the floors and clean the shelves. Melanie is now a registered nurse at Emanuel Hospital. Shelley is the assistant manager, pet-wildlife, and gift manager. Her husband, Troy, is the manager of the warehouse.