Free student backpacks coming to Sandy, Troutdale stores

An annual back-to-school event helmed by a local wireless company will help equip students in Sandy and Troutdale for their first day.

Verizon-Cellular Plus’s annual Free Backpack Giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2, at its stores in Sandy, 17390 S.E. Bluff Rd., and Troutdale, 3163 S.W. 257th Dr.

At both locations, kids get a free backpack stuffed with school supplies — no purchase necessary.

“We’re proud to support families in our communities by helping students feel prepared and excited for the classroom,” said Adam Kimmet, president of Verizon-Cellular Plus. “There’s nothing better than seeing a kid walk out the door with a brand-new backpack and a big smile, ready for a successful school year.”

To get a backpack, an adult must accompany children. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Team-led donation drives, vendor partner contributions and community support make the giveaway possible. Every year, the program’s reach expands, ensuring that more students return to class with the necessary supplies. The stores are accepting donations for the program. Any money given stays in that community, so dollars bolster the local student population.

Cellular Plus is a Verizon-authorized retailer, founded in 1998. Learn more online at cellularplus.com