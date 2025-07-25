ODOT

INTERSTATE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT HAYDEN ISLAND GROUND IMPROVEMENT TEST PROGRAM

Bids due: August 7, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00012462

Project name: Interstate Bridge Replacement Hayden Island Ground Improvement Test Program

Bid due date and time: August 7, 2025, at 2:00 pm

Voluntary Pre-bid Meeting Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 am, to be held at 500 Broadway St. Suite 200, Vancouver, WA 98660 with a site visit to follow.

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 30, 2025.