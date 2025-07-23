QUALIFIED SUBCONTRACTORS Habitat for Humanity Portland Region Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

QUALIFIED SUBCONTRACTORS

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region is seeking qualified subcontractors for all trades on 4 projects: 1) West Lake Grove, a 23-home project in Lake Oswego; 2) Gooseberry Trails, a 52-home project in Portland; 3) Myrtlewood Way, a 20-home project in Gresham; 4) Carey Boulevard, a 50-home project in Portland.

If you are interested in bidding on this project, please visit https://habitatportlandregion.org/homes/bid-opportunities/ to fill out a new bidder form and get access to the RFB.

Please direct questions via email to procurement@habitatportlandregion.org. MWDESB firms are encouraged to apply.

P.O. Box 11527

Portland, OR 97211

Phone (503) 287.9529

https://habitatportlandregion.org