PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS LIBRARY MATERIALS Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

LIBRARY MATERIALS

Proposals due: July 29, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

2025-022

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of library materials. Experienced firms are invited to submit a proposal for consideration by the District. The Request for Proposal documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. Proposals shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Bid Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on July 29, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Heather DeWig at purchasing@pps.net.

