OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS TWO RIVERS CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION WAREHOUSE FREEZER/COOLER UPGRADE

CALL FOR BIDS

The Oregon Department of Corrections is seeking bids for the Two Rivers Correctional Institution Warehouse Freezer/Cooler Upgrade. The Invitation to Bid document, specifications and drawings are available from OREGONBUYS as download documents – Bidders are encouraged to bring all documents to the pre-bid meeting as they will not be provided. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on 08/06/2025 at the “official time” of 9:00 AM (PST), located at TRCI, 82911 Beach Access Rd Umatilla, OR 97882. Bidders are required to submit the LEDS by the stated deadline. No blue denim, camouflage, tight fitting or low midriff clothing is permitted. All bidders must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting and site visit in its entirety. General Contractors are highly encouraged to bring Sub-Contractors and Suppliers as a second site visit MAY NOT be available.

The single point of contact is Ryan.N.Kirtley@doc.oregon.gov 971-707-0238

OPPORTUNITY: #S-29100- 00014106

Published July 23, 2025.