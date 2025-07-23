ODOT OR540: BROADWAY AVE. – FIR ST. PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

ODOT

OR540: BROADWAY AVE. – FIR ST. PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Bids due: July 28, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014243

Project name: OR540: Broadway Ave. – Fir St. Pedestrian Improvements Project

Bid due date and time: July 28, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-530-9480

Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 23, 2025