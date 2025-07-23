ODOT ODELL LAKE SAND SHED REPAIR
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025
ODOT

Bids due: July 30, 2025 @ 10:00 AM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014240
Project name: Odell Lake Sand Shed Repair
Bid due date and time: 7/30/2025 @ 10:00 AM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-569-8793
Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov
Pre-bid conference: MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE. The Oregon Department of Transportation has scheduled a pre‑Bid conference on 07/22/2025, at 10:00 AM, to be held at ODOT Odell Lake sand shed located on Hwy 58 milepost 62.42. Latitude 43.597400, Longitude -122.032200. Attendance is mandatory
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published July 23, 2025.