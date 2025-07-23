MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON NON-MEDICAL MEDICAID TRANSPORTATION Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Proposals due: September 2, 2025 @ 4:00 PM

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-13-2026

Sourcing Event Name: Non-Medical Medicaid Transportation

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: September 2, 2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on July 29, 2025 at 2:00PM PT.

Google Meet joining info

Video call link:

meet.google.com/zrw-qxft-ndg or You may

also join by phone: (US) +1 252-491-1150

PIN: 775 166 108#

SUMMARY: The Department of County Human Services (DCHS) seeks to provide non-medical Medicaid community transportation for Title XIX recipients of Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS).

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

