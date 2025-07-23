MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON NON-MEDICAL MEDICAID TRANSPORTATION
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
NON-MEDICAL MEDICAID TRANSPORTATION
Trending
Proposals due: September 2, 2025 @ 4:00 PM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-13-2026
Sourcing Event Name: Non-Medical Medicaid Transportation
Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: September 2, 2025
Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on July 29, 2025 at 2:00PM PT.
Trending
Google Meet joining info
Video call link:
meet.google.com/zrw-qxft-ndg or You may
also join by phone: (US) +1 252-491-1150
PIN: 775 166 108#
Non-Medical Medicaid Transportation
SUMMARY: The Department of County Human Services (DCHS) seeks to provide non-medical Medicaid community transportation for Title XIX recipients of Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS).
RFP AVAILABILITY:
To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.
Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.
Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING
Published July 23, 2025