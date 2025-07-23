METRO COUNCIL MEETING Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 24th, 2025

The July 24th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 29th, 2025

The July 29th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 31st, 2025

The July 31st Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

Published July 23, 2025