CRIMINAL FORFEITURE MATTER

The State of Oregon and Multnomah County filed a Petition for Pre-Trial Forfeiture of Seized Animals Pursuant to ORS 167.347 in State of Oregon v. Tracy Powell and Multnomah County v. Tracy Powell, Multnomah County Criminal Case Number 25CR19257.

SEIZING AGENCY: On or about March 3, 2025, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office seized and impounded the animals listed below from 327 SE 141st Avenue, Portland, Oregon. The impounded animals were placed in the care of Multnomah County Animal Services, 1700 W Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060; (503) 988-7387. Some animals were further placed in care with approved fosters, remaining under the constructive custody of Multnomah County Animal Services.

THE ANIMALS are described as follows:

Animal Type AID Name Breed Color Cats 342839 Nala Domestic Short Hair Black Dogs 342825 Django Rottweiler Black/Brown 342826 Missy American Pit Bull Black/White 342827 Velma Rottweiler Black/Brown 342828 Music Shar-Pei/German Shephard Tan/Black 342829 Meatball Rottweiler Black/Brown 342830 Scotty Rottweiler Black/Brown 342831 Freddie Labrador Black/White 342832 Dutch Rottweiler Black/Brown 342833 Cinnabuns Rottweiler Black/Brown 342834 342835 342836 George Mason Sienna Rottweiler/Shepherd

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS LIBRARY MATERIALS Rottweiler Golden Retriever Brown/Black Black/Brown Red 342837 Zeus Rottweiler/Shepherd Black/Brown 342838 Cooper Golden Retriever Red 342840 Moose Rottweiler Black/Brown

NOTICE OF SEIZURE FOR CIVIL FORFEITURE: If you have any interest in any of the seized property listed above, you must claim that interest or you will automatically lose that interest. If you do not file a claim for the property, the property may be forfeited even if you are not convicted of any crime. To claim an interest, you must file a written claim with the forfeiture counsel named below. The written claim must be signed by you, under penalty of perjury, and state: (1) Your true name; (b) The

address at which you will accept future mailings from the court and forfeiture counsel; and (c) A statement that you have an interest in the seized property. Specify which property you are claiming. Your deadline for filing the claim document is 21 days after the date of last publication of this notice. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately.

WHERE TO FILE A CLAIM OR FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Forfeiture Counsel, Multnomah County Attorney’s Office, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd, #500, Portland, OR 97214; (971) 837-5272.

SUMMARY STATEMENT: The property listed above was seized on the given date by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The State of Oregon and Multnomah County filed a Petition for Pre-Trial Forfeiture of Seized Animals Pursuant to ORS 167.347 in State of Oregon v. Tracy Powell and Multnomah County v. Tracy Powell, Multnomah County Criminal Case Number 25CR19257. The property is subject to forfeiture because Defendant-Respondent has been charged by indictment with 167.325 – Animal Neglect in the Second Degree in Multnomah County Circuit Court Case No. 25CR19257. Forfeiture means that the property will pass to the government and any person with an interest in the property will be deprived of that interest without compensation.

