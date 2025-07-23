COLUMBIA RIVER PUD FLAGGING SERVICES Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025





COLUMBIA RIVER PUD

FLAGGING SERVICES

Bids Due: August 19, 2025 @ 3:30 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that Columbia River People’s Utility District (PUD) will receive sealed bids for Flagging Services for 2026-2027. Bids will be received by the PUD, 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Oregon 97054 until 3:30 p.m., pacific prevailing time, on August 19th, 2025, at which time the bids will be publicly opened. The bids will be available for public inspection at the PUD office after the bid opening.

No bids will be received after 3:30 p.m., pacific prevailing time, on the 19th day of August, 2025. All bids shall include a statement that those parties named in the bid are the only parties with an interest in the bid and that the bid is made without any collusion with any other bidder, official or employee of the PUD.

The bid documents and specifications may be examined at the office of the PUD, 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Oregon 97054. Electronic copies of the bid documents may be obtained by visiting https://www.crpud.net/my-pud/bid-documents/ .

Columbia River PUD reserves the right to reject any and all bids that are not in compliance with the bid documents and prescribed public bidding procedures and to reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding by the PUD that it is in the public interest to do so.

Dated: July 16, 2025 at Columbia River People’s Utility District.

Published: July 23, 2025 Business Tribune and July 25, 2025 Columbia County Spotlight.