CITY OF HILLSBORO UPPER SYSTEM 30 PERCENT DESIGN AND GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATION Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

CITY OF HILLSBORO

UPPER SYSTEM 30 PERCENT DESIGN AND GEOTECHNICAL INVESTIGATION

Bids due and Bid Closing Date and Time: August 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM PST

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

RFP NO. 202507-10024

Through this Request for Qualifications (this “RFQ”), the City of Hillsboro (“City”) seeks proposals for Thirty Percent (30%) Design and Geotechnical Investigations on the Upper System pipeline. The City seeks recommendations on infrastructure replacement, booster pump design, reservoir location, seismic resilience, wildfire resilience, class 3 construction estimates, and segment installation sequencing analysis services provided by a highly qualified firm. The City received grant funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for this project.

A mandatory pre-proposal conference for this RFQ will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). We will meet at the City of Hillsboro Water Operations Building located at 390 W. Main St. Hillsboro, OR 97123. The meeting will be followed by a tour of the site.

There is no pre-qualification process for this RFQ.

Submit proposals electronically on the City’s e-procurement site located at: https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/Bid-RFP Neither hard copy proposals nor late proposals will be accepted.

RFQ documents may be obtained at the City’s Bid/RFP webpage https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/Bid-RFP. Special arrangements must be made for viewing of hard copy documents. Email the City Contact for more information.

Contact information: Mike Anunsen, Project Manager, mike.anunsen@hillsboro-oregon.gov

Published July 23, 2025.