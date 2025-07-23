C-TRAN 2025-75-RFP-HR-LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW SERVICES Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

C-TRAN

2025-75-RFP-HR-LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW SERVICES

Proposals due: August 27, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 2025-75-RFP-HR-Labor and Employment Law Services. The referenced RFP may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested proposers will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Proposals will be due Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Published July 23 & 30, 2025.