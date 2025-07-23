C-TRAN 2025-74-ITB-CAP-SPECIAL INSPECTION AND TESTING SERVICES FOR HIGHWAY 99 BRT Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

C-TRAN

2025-74-ITB-CAP-SPECIAL INSPECTION AND TESTING SERVICES FOR HIGHWAY 99 BRT

Bids due: August 21, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued an Invitation to Bid for the Special Inspection and Testing Services for Highway 99 BRT. Specifications, Attachment and Submittal of the sourcing event may be located using the below hyperlink: https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested bidders will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Bids will be due Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Published July 23 & 30, 2025.