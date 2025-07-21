Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to open new restaurant in Gresham Published 5:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Raising Cane's is renowned for its chicken tenders. (Courtesy photo: Cane's) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open a restaurant in Gresham along Burnside Road. (Courtesy photo: Cane's)

A renowned fast-food restaurant specializing in “the most craveable chicken” is opening a new location in Gresham.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is doing a ground-up construction of a new restaurant, which will feature outdoor seating and a drive-thru at 20 N.W. Burnside Rd. That location is just a stone’s throw from Gresham High School and Downtown Gresham.

The 3,706-square-foot application also includes an outdoor canopy, trash enclosures, light poles, and landscaping. The application was filed with the city of Gresham in April.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Graig Silvey. From the start, the spotlight has been firmly placed on those chicken fingers, served in a variety of combos and sandwiches.

Cane’s has crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and a signature sauce. It also sells its beloved sweet and unsweetened tea, as well as its lemonade, by the jug.

The future Gresham location will be the third in the region. Cane’s also has restaurants in Downtown Portland and Vancouver.