JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION 7:30 a.m., Thursday, July 17th, 2025 

The July 17th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437: 

https://zoom.us/j/91720995437 

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING 

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 17th, 2025 

The July 17th Council meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION 

CANCELED, Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025 

The July 22nd Council work session is canceled. 

METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE 

5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025 

The July 23rd meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633: https://zoom.us/j/95889916633 

Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free) 

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING 

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 24th, 2025 

The July 24th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

