PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF WEST LINN

PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF WEST LINN

Published 6:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

By kristinehumphries

PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF WEST LINN 

The City of West Linn intends to advertise and award up to three contracts for on-call  construction services through a Request for Proposals competitive process. The  purpose of this future procurement is to secure contractors available to respond to  emergency requests as well as public improvements that require specialized expertise  outside the knowledge of City staff. A public hearing will be held on August 4, 2025, at  1:00pm in West Linn City Council Chambers, located at 22500 Salamo Rd., West Linn,  OR 97068.  

The City of West Linn will hold a public hearing of the Local Contract Review Board to  allow comments on the City of West Linn draft findings justifying the use of an  alternative contracting method.  

If you wish to comment but cannot attend the public hearing, please address written  comments via email to: citycouncil@westlinnoregon.gov. Written comments are due by  noon the day of the public hearing. 

Live public comments are permitted at the time of the meeting. You must fill out a form  for public comment by the beginning of the meeting. Live virtual public comments are  also permitted, in order to participate virtually please visit:  

https://westlinnoregon.gov/meetings and complete the provided webform. The webform  for virtual comments must be completed and submitted by 4:00pm the day of the  meeting for inclusion.  

If you require special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call  City Hall two business days before the meeting at 503-657-0331.

Published July 18, 2025 Online, July 23, 2025 Business Tribune and West Linn Tidings.

