PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF WEST LINN

PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF WEST LINN

The City of West Linn intends to advertise and award up to three contracts for on-call construction services through a Request for Proposals competitive process. The purpose of this future procurement is to secure contractors available to respond to emergency requests as well as public improvements that require specialized expertise outside the knowledge of City staff. A public hearing will be held on August 4, 2025, at 1:00pm in West Linn City Council Chambers, located at 22500 Salamo Rd., West Linn, OR 97068.

The City of West Linn will hold a public hearing of the Local Contract Review Board to allow comments on the City of West Linn draft findings justifying the use of an alternative contracting method.

If you wish to comment but cannot attend the public hearing, please address written comments via email to: citycouncil@westlinnoregon.gov. Written comments are due by noon the day of the public hearing.

Live public comments are permitted at the time of the meeting. You must fill out a form for public comment by the beginning of the meeting. Live virtual public comments are also permitted, in order to participate virtually please visit:

https://westlinnoregon.gov/meetings and complete the provided webform. The webform for virtual comments must be completed and submitted by 4:00pm the day of the meeting for inclusion.

If you require special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call City Hall two business days before the meeting at 503-657-0331.

Published July 18, 2025