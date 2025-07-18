MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON SOBERING & CRISIS STABILIZATION CENTER OPERATOR
Published 8:46 am Friday, July 18, 2025
Proposals due: August 27, 2025 @ 4:00 PM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No: RFP-8-2026
Pre-Proposal Conference: August 07, 2025 at 1:30PM PT
Google Meet joining info Video call link:
https://meet.google.com/ipt-feuy-icv
Or Call
(US) +1 219-654-2426 PIN: 652 669 522#
SUMMARY:
The Multnomah County Health Department, Behavioral Health Division (BHD) is expanding the behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) continuum of care by opening a 24/7 Sobering & Crisis Stabilization Center.
RFP AVAILABILITY:
To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.
Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.
Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposal (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING
Publish: July 23, 2025 (Online July 18,2025)