METRO SOUTH TRAFFIC STRUCTURE

Bids due: August 12, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

ITB 4480

Metro is seeking bids for South Traffic Structure. Contractor will remove and dispose of existing traffic structure and install utilities to prepare site for the installation of one prefabricated structure. Bids are due on August 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. and will be publicly opened and read at that time at Metro, 600 NE Grand Ave., Portland, OR 97232, room 230.

Pre-Bid Meeting: A voluntary Pre-Bid Conference/Walkthrough is scheduled for all potential prime and sub-contractors on July 23, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. at 2001 Washington Street, Oregon City, Oregon 97045. Per Metro’s Subcontractor Equity Program, Contractors that submit a bid for this project must solicit a sub-bid from ALL COBID certified businesses who attend the pre-bid conference.

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service-disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

