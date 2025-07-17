Brax Laundry opens new location in Estacada Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

A laundromat business with locations across Clackamas County will hold a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its latest venture in Estacada.

Brax Laundry, located at 990 N.W. Wade St., invites the community to explore its new location for all their laundry needs.

The grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19. Enjoy live music by Rae Gordon, food from Hueso Mexican Grill, face painting, and raffle prizes from local neighboring businesses. Raffle proceeds will support LoveOne, a nonprofit organization that hosts pop-up events at laundromats across Clackamas County.

The Estacada location will be the third for Brax Laundy, which also operates in Oregon City and Molalla. The business prides itself on special offerings not found at other laundromats. There are a variety of machines designed to make things as convenient and easy as possible for customers. That includes 10-load washers, which can accommodate any size comforter, blanket or sleeping bag. They are the largest option in the Portland-metro region.

Brax offers sanitization with ozone, which kills viruses and bacteria and removes odors better than hot water. It is the only laundromat in the region with ozone-infused water.

There are multiple ways to pay at Brax Laundry, including coins, cash, VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, and EBT (cash benefit). Learn more online at braxlaundry.com

Nonprofit partner

The grand opening celebration features support from LoveOne, which provides support with clean laundry, showers, meals, personal care resources, and connections. The nonprofit organization plans to host pop-up events at Brax Estacada from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, beginning in August.

They will pay for up to three loads of laundry, provide detergent and other hygiene items, and serve free meals.

Learn more about the organization online at LoveOneCommunity.org