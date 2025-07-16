ODOT US101: MP303.06 EMERGENCY CULVERT REPAIR
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
ODOT
US101: MP303.06 EMERGENCY CULVERT REPAIR
Bids due: July 23, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014087
Project name: US101: MP303.06 Emergency Culvert Repair
Bid due date and time: July 23 2025 @ 2:00 PM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 541-530-9480
Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 and the Davis-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148).
