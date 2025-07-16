ODOT MBM 2025 US101 BULLARDS BRIDGE COUNTERWEIGHT TEMPORARY SUPPORT SYSTEM Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

MBM 2025 US101 BULLARDS BRIDGE COUNTERWEIGHT TEMPORARY SUPPORT SYSTEM

Bids due: July 21, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014272

Project name: MBM 2025 US101 Bullards Bridge Counterweight Temporary Support System

Bid due date and time: July 21, 2026 @ 2:00 PM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-530-9480

Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 16, 2025.