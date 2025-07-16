METRO COUNCIL MEETING
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION
7:30 a.m., Thursday, July 17th, 2025
The July 17th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437: https://zoom.us/j/91720995437
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 17th, 2025
The July 17th Council meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025
The July 22nd Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025
The July 23rd meeting will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633: https://zoom.us/j/95889916633
Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 24th, 2025
The July 24th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
Published July 16, 2025