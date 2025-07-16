GERVAIS SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT SERVICES Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

GERVAIS SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOND FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT

PROCUREMENT SERVICES

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ# 07.16.25.1

The Gervais School District is seeking statements of qualifications for furniture and equipment procurement services at the upcoming Gervais Middle School addition and Gervais High School renovations.

The consultant will facilitate the selection, procurement, delivery, assembly, and distribution of furniture and equipment associated with new construction and renovations included in the $28 million capital construction bond measure which was approved by voters on May 21, 2024. Proposals will not be read aloud, but will be considered public records.

Proposals will only be considered if they are in complete accordance with the instruction to proposers (included in the RFQ documents).

The Board of Directors of Gervais School District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or portions thereof and waive any informality or irregularities.

Proposal documents will be available for electronic viewing and/or download beginning on July 16, 2025, at Daily Journal of Commerce (DJC). Prospective proposers will be required to sign in as an account member to have access to the Project documents. Prospective proposers can contact Sharlene Richard at srichard@djcoregon.com with any questions about setting up an account for viewing and/or downloading documents.

Caryn Davis

Business Manager

