METRO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

METRO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

For the purpose of taking comments on the draft findings for an exemption from competitive bidding requirement for Construction Management by General Contractor (CM/GC)

Metro has scheduled a public hearing and meeting of the Metro Local Contract Review Board as part of the regularly scheduled Metro Council Meeting on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in person and virtually. You can listen in to the meeting from a computer or device at https://zoom.us or by calling the following number: 929-205-6099. The Webinar ID is 615 079 992.

The public hearing is for the purpose of receiving public comment from interested parties on the draft findings for an exemption to the competitive bidding requirement for Metro Central Transfer Station Stormwater System Replacement (the “Project”). In accordance with the draft findings, Metro’s Procurement Services has recommended that the Metro Local Contract Review Board exempt the Project from the requirements of competitive bidding under ORS Chapter 279C and Metro Local Contract Review Board Administrative Rules Sections 49-600-670 and utilize an alternative competitive solicitation method. At the hearing, after an opportunity for receipt of public comment, the Metro Local Contract Review Board will consider adoption of the draft findings and approval by resolution of the utilization of the Request for Proposals process to solicit a Construction Manager/General Contractor for the Project.

The Project will consist of replacement of a stormwater treatment system. \The overall Project budget is estimated to be $2,500,000.00. Copies of the draft findings for an exemption from the competitive bidding requirement are available online at Metro’s website http://www.oregonmetro.gov, click on “Doing Business With,” the “Requests for Bids and Proposals.”

Published July 16, 2025.