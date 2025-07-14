Land easement ensures Gresham’s Surface Nursery remains ‘forever farm’ Published 11:45 am Monday, July 14, 2025

One of Oregon’s premier nursery operations is celebrating the century milestone thanks to participation in a program that protected its farmland and ensured its legacy.

Surface Nursery partnered with East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District this spring to complete a pair of easement transactions that permanently protect the farmland from future development. For nature lovers and those pushing back against Oregon’s rapidly disappearing farmland, it was the perfect way to celebrate a 100th anniversary.

Surface Nursery, 33740 S.E. Lusted Rd., was founded in 1925 when Melvin Surface bought one ounce of azalea mollis seed. He cultivated and grew from that humble beginning to raise 25,000 plants, a harvest that allowed him to purchase five acres. Melvin and his son, Richard Surface, expanded their burgeoning business into an operation spanning 350 acres.

The nursery remained focused on family — after Richard died in 2009, his wife Debbie Surface continued to run things.

But things got difficult six years ago. The nursery lost 12 acres of leased land and had to remove its stock of trees when the family sold the parcel. A year later, Debbie Surface negotiated a price and purchased those 12 acres back. At the same time, the nursery lost 90 acres of leased land that was converted to non-farmland use.

That, along with increasing urban growth development, prompted the easement plan with East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District. The first covered the 12 acres that had already been purchased back. The second covered an additional 14-acre site. The result was the preservation of 26 acres of farmland.

“Since you can’t make any more land,” it’s not what you take with you when you leave, it’s what you leave behind,” Debbie said.

Forever Farm

The program works by protecting land for agricultural use while reducing the cost of the land for future generations of farmers. The “buy, protect, sell” strategy places use restrictions on the land in perpetuity. That creates the “forever farm.”

Throughout the process, East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District handles easement documentation, coordinates surveys, and secures tax assessments.

The need for this kind of protection is higher than ever before. Oregon continues to lose agricultural land at a steady and alarming rate. Between 2017 and 2022, the state lost 4% of its farmland and 5.5% of its farms.

East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Learn more about the organization online at emswcd.org

Learn more about Surface Nursery at surfacenursery.com