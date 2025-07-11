MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON PRESCHOOL FOR ALL PROVIDERS Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Proposals due: September 9, 2025 @ 4:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROGRAMMATIC QUALIFICATIONS

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: September 9, 2024

Pre-Proposal Conference: July 22, 2025 at 2:00PM PT and

July 30 30, 2025 at 5:00PM PT

SUMMARY:

The Preschool & Early Learning Division will be selecting Provider Sites to provide the Preschool for All slots and assist Multnomah County in refining program details for this ongoing initiative.

RFPQ AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFPQ, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Programmatic Qualifications (RFPQ) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

