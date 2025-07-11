CITY OF FAIRVIEW NPDES PERMIT RENEWAL 2025 Published 10:54 am Friday, July 11, 2025

CITY OF FAIRVIEW

NPDES PERMIT RENEWAL 2025

Proposals due Wednesday, August 6, 2025, BY 2:00 PM REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Fairview is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing professional consulting/engineering services for the City’s NPDES Permit Renewal.

The primary project elements include:

UPDATING THE CITY’S EXISTING NPDES PERMIT FOR COMPLIANCE WITH CURRENT AND FUTURE PERTINENT REGULATORY STANDARDS AND REQUIREMENTS

Project information is available through the City of Fairview’s website. For full proposal and submittal requirements contact Patti Hutcheson Hutchesonp@ci.Fairview.or.us.

All questions should be directed to Patti Hutcheson by emailing Hutchesonp@ci.Fairview.or.us. Responses to questions will be summarized in writing to all prospective Proposal respondents.

Published Online July 11, 2025 & Business Tribune July 16, 2025.