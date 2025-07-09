ODOT ODOT HAYDEN ISLAND OFFICE AND STORAGE BUILDINGS DEMOLITION Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Bids due: September 16, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013575

Project name: ODOT Hayden Island Office and Storage Buildings Demolition

Bid due date and time: September 16, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, at 10:00 am; to be held at the project site at, 12348 N Center Ave, Portland, OR 97217 . Attendance is mandatory.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 9, 2025.