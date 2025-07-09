MOLALLA RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL REPLACEMENT EARLY SITEWORK & GRADING PACKAGE Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

MOLALLA RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL REPLACEMENT

EARLY SITEWORK & GRADING PACKAGE

Bids Due: 2PM PST Monday July 21, 2025

Non-Mandatory Site Walk: 10AM PST Wednesday July 9, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Pence Contractors is requesting bids for the Molalla River Middle School Replacement project for early sitework and grading. This 115,000 sq ft new construction middle school will be built on the existing school ground in Molalla, OR. Bids received after the time and date listed above will not be considered. Questions and bids shall be directed to Sean Samples at sean.samples@pence.net.

The scope of work includes only: Earthwork, Survey, Plumbing, Electrical, Demo and Asphalt. Bid documents can be examined via Pence Contractor’s website at https://www.Pence.net/subcontractors. Bidders must follow bid instructions and submit bid forms. Documents are also available at the following locations: Plan Center NW and Salem Contractors Exchange. This project is a PREVAILING WAGE project in accordance with ORS Chapter 279C. All bidders must be registered with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board and have secured a public works bond in accordance with rules set forth by governing authorities at time of bid.

The contractor reserves the right to: reject any or all bids; reject any bid not in compliance with the bid procedures or requirements; reject for good cause any bid that would be in the public’s best interest to do so; and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in any or all bids.

5400 Meadows Road, Ste 400,

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

P: 503-252-3802

Pence Contractors is an equal opportunity employer and request bids from all qualified firms including disadvantaged, minority, women, disabled veterans, and emerging small business enterprises. CCB#239463.

Published July 9, 2025 Molalla Pioneer & Business Tribune.