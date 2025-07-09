C-TRAN 2025-72-ITB-COMPUTER PURCHASE Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

C-TRAN

2025-72-ITB-COMPUTER PURCHASE

Bids due: August 6, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued an Invitation to Bid for the goods purchases for Computer Purchase. This ITB may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested bidders will be required to register to submit their bid via Workday Strategic Sourcing. Bids will be due Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Published July 9 & 16, 2025.