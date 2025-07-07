Sushi Ninja brings sprawling menu to Wood Village’s The Byways Published 12:43 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A new restaurant has brought the flavors of Japan to Wood Village, with an “artistic touch.”

Sushi Ninja is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as part of The Byways, 23745 N.E. Halsey St., featuring everything from classic rolls to unique chef specials.

The menu is sprawling. There are many types of rolls, all the classics found at sushi joints as well as premium options like the caterpillar (eel, cucumber, avocado); luna (tuna, yellowtail, mango); rainbow (avocado, imitation crab, topped with fish). There are mini rolls, nigiri and handrolls.

Appetizers have favorites like gyoza, spring rolls, edamame and sesame balls.

They have sashimi combos, and poke bowls. The bento boxes are a great choice for those seeking a sampler of tasty items perfect for a hearty meal. Hot entrees feature chicken katsu, yakisoba noodles, beef noodle soup, miso ramen and more.

Sushi Ninja also has a lunch special is served daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a mix and match of any of the classic rolls, paired with soup and a small salad.

Everything is available via dine-in, delivery or takeout. Learn more and order online at sushininjaor.com