ODOT OR22 MP19.7-25.6 INLAY PAVING Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

ODOT

OR22 MP19.7-25.6 INLAY PAVING

Bids due: July 15, 2025 @ 2:00 pm

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013940

Project name: OR22 MP19.7-25.6 Inlay Paving

Bid due date and time: 7/15/2025 2:00 pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Joanne Robinson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8015

Contact email: Joanne.m.robinson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 4, 2025.