METRO FUTURE VISION DEVELOPMENT

Proposals due: July 25, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 4474

Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is hereby requesting sealed proposals for On call research and public opinion professional services.

DEADLINE

Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 p.m.(PST) , July 25, 2025, via electronic response to BidLocker.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE WORK

Metro is requesting proposals for Future Vision Development for the Metro Planning, Development, and Research Department.

PRE- PROPOSAL MEETING

A voluntary, virtual pre-proposal conference will be held on July 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. (PST). Interested proposers and subcontractors are encouraged to attend the conference via Zoom to gain information about the RFP requirements. Zoom Information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87240145572 Meeting ID: 872 4014 5572

WHERE TO FIND DOCUMENTS

RFP documents can be viewed and downloaded from BidLocker at https://www.bidlocker.us/Home/bidlockerus

LEGAL REQUIREMENTS

Metro may accept or reject any or all proposals, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

Published July 4, 2025.