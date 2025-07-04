METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

By kristinehumphries

 

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION 

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 

The July 8th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Most Popular

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING 

10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 10th, 2025 

The July 10th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION 

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 

The July 15th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx 

Published July 4, 2025

You Might Like