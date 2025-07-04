METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 8th, 2025
The July 8th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 10th, 2025
The July 10th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 15th, 2025
The July 15th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
https://zoom.us/j/615079992
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
