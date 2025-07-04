Invitation for Bid OMD Hillsboro – Bid Package #3 Structural, Drywall, and Site Finishes Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Invitation for Bid

OMD Hillsboro – Bid Package #3 Structural, Drywall, and Site Finishes

Notice is hereby given that Fortis Construction is inviting bids from qualified subcontractors for the OMD Hillsboro project, Bid Package #3 for the Structural, Drywall, and Site Finishes scopes, including Structural Steel, Concrete, Metal Framing/Drywall, Fencing, and Landscaping

Bid documents are only available for download via Building Connected. The Fortis Public Plan Room can be accessed via fortisconstruction.com/contact. All bidding activity for OMD Hillsboro Bid Package #3 is conducted through Building Connected.

Bids are due Tuesday, July 15, 2025; by 12:00 p.m. (PT). Pre-Bid Questions are due no later than Tuesday July 8, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (PT).

Complete bids must be submitted as an upload to Building Connected by the deadline. To be considered, bids must be received on or before the date and time specified. Late submittals are not accepted.

INTERESTED BIDDERS MUST REGISTER AND SUBMIT DOCUMENTS IN THE Building Connected SYSTEM TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS SOLICITATION.

Fortis Construction, Inc.

5331 S Macadam Ave, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

Phone: 503-459-4477 | Fax: 503-459-4478

CCB#155766

We are an equal opportunity employer and request sub bids from minority, women, disadvantaged, and emerging small business enterprises.

Published July 9, 2025 Business Tribune & July 10, 2025 The Times.

