Downtown Gresham’s NW Creations forced to close after lawsuit Published 5:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

NW Creations & Collectibles was forced into closure after its former commercial landlord filed a $250,000 lawsuit. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) NW Creations & Collectibles was unable to stay in business at Gresham Town Fair Shopping Center due to high rent and stiffling rules. (File photo) Cyndi Gibson, left, was credited by her vendors for keeping NW Creations & Collectibles operating through several difficult situations. (File photo)

NW Creations & Collectibles was reveling in one of its best sales days ever.

The collective of artisan vendors, who had recently moved into new Downtown Gresham digs, had a booming Saturday, June 28. With the nearby farmers market and sunny afternoon getting folks out and about, nearly 90 customers came through the doors.

Then came the worst moment imaginable. Owner and vendor Cyndi Gibson had an in-store meeting with as many vendors as possible to share heartbreaking news: NW Creations & Collectibles was closing.

The decision came after a quarter of a million dollar lawsuit filed against NW Creations & Collectibles and Gibson by its former commercial landlord Kimco Realty, via Dunn Carney LLP. It cited the breaking of a lease, as well as owed back rent and future rent.

That $250,000 suit was delivered Thursday, June 26. It was the killing blow against the business that had finally been starting to thrive.

“I had to dissolve the business. There were no other options,” Gibson said. “NW Creations is gone forever.”

NW Creations showcased an eclectic mix of pieces from vendors across the region. There were crocheted pieces, artistic cards, vintage collectibles, jewelry, dolls, journals, embroidery services, 3D-printed figures, and much more. In total, approximately 70 vendors considered the business their home.

The business used to operate within the Gresham Town Fair Shopping Center, operated by Kimco. In that location, it was stymied, Gibson said.

“We were lucky to get one customer coming through the doors each day,” Gibson said.

As of Friday morning, July 4, Kimco Realty had not responded to inquiries about the lawsuit.

‘Triple net’ disaster

The former tenant said rules at the Gresham Town Fair made it difficult to increase the customer base. NW Creations, formerly located at 364 N.W. Eastman Parkway, wasn’t allowed to table any inventory on the sidewalk. They also couldn’t hang a banner in the window to draw eyeballs.

In that space, they operated under a “triple net lease,” a type of commercial real estate lease in which the tenant, rather than the landlord, is responsible for taxes, maintenance, and insurance. So when the HVAC system went kaput, NW Creations couldn’t afford to replace it. If they had mustered enough money to replace the system, it would have belonged to the landlord.

“We were running on borrowed time,” Gibson said. “We couldn’t stay there, we would have been forced to close.”

So NW Creations desperately sought a new home. They found it at 287 N.E. Third St., near the Gresham Arts Plaza, and there was a lot of optimism and excitement. However, the departure opened the door to the lawsuit and ultimately led to its demise.

“It has been hard,” said an emotional Gibson. “But I need to focus on my health and my family.”

There was no ill will toward her from the vendors. When the lawsuit was first filed, Gibson floated the idea of stepping down and having someone else run the business in her place. That decision was ultimately turned down, with the vendors saying they didn’t want to continue without Gibson.

She was the force that kept things going long past even the most optimistic outlook. Gibson joined the group as a vendor in 2011, one year after it was established, and took over ownership of the shop in 2021. She helped rebound post-pandemic, and kept things afloat despite the dire situation in the old location.

But that lack of customers/sales continued to take a toll.

Sun and song

It’s hard to look toward the future.

By Tuesday afternoon, July 1, NW Creations was nearly emptied. Emotions are still raw, and Gibson hasn’t fully moved on. It’s hard when she has spent the vast majority of her life working. It started at 8 years old as a babysitter, and then in a certified public accountant’s office at 16 years old. She was a single mom balancing raising her seven kids and earning paychecks.

“I’ve worked my whole life,” Gibson said. “I will enjoy spending more time with my family.”

Customers have been shocked and supportive. One regular stands out. She would visit NW Creations about twice a month. She was among the throngs ecstatic about the move, and often would just hang out with the vendors chatting about life.

When that customer learned about the closure she prayed. Then she broke out into song. She sang “Tomorrow” a show tune from the musical “Annie.”

“Despite how distraught she was, she had a gorgeous voice,” Gibson said. “It was wonderful to hear.”