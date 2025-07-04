CLACKAMAS COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY ESTACADA SENIOR CENTER BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD #1927) Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

ESTACADA SENIOR CENTER BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD #1927)

Bids due: July 25, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

July 2, 2025

Clackamas County (“County”), on behalf of Housing & Community Development Division, through their Board of County Commissioners is accepting sealed bids for the Estacada Senior Center Building Improvements Project until July 25, 2025, 2:00 PM, Pacific Time, (“Bid Closing”). The site is located at 200 SW Clubhouse Drive, Estacada, OR 97023.

ACCESS BID DOCUMENTS AND DELIVER BIDS VIA EMAIL:

Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the state of Oregon procurement website (“OregonBuys”) at the following address: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/view/login/login.xhtml, Document No.S-C01010-0000014232. Prospective Bidders will need to sign in to download the information and that information will be accumulated for a Plan Holder’s List. Prospective Bidders are responsible for obtaining any Addenda from Website listed above. Send bids to Amy Counsil, Project Coordinator: acounsil@clackamas.us

Project Estimate: $100,000 – $120,000

Project Schedule: Notice to Proceed, 90 Days to Substantial Completion and 120 Days to Final Completion.

Project Key Note(s):

1) City of Estacada Permit Office will have approved this Building Permit by Notice To Proceed. SOLARC Architecture, Inc. has completed all requirements for the permit.

2) Only exterior work will be done on this project.

Contact Information:

Bid Documents Questions – Amy Counsil, Project Coordinator: acounsil@clackamas.us

Plans and Specifications Questions – Nate Carter, Project Architect: nate@solarc-a.com

Mandatory Pre-bid Conference for this Project:

There will be one available date and time: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 @ 1 pm. Attendance will be documented through a sign-in sheet prepared by the County representative and is required to bid on this project.

The address is 200 SW Clubhouse Road, Estacada, OR 97023.

Bids will be opened and read at the above Delivery Address via Emailed Address after the Bid Closing. Bid results will also be posted to the OregonBuys project site shortly after the opening.

State of Oregon Prevailing Wage:

Prevailing Wage Rates requirements apply to this Project because the maximum compensation for all Owner-contracted Work is more than $50,000. Contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the provisions of ORS 279C.800 through 279C.870, relative to Prevailing Wage Rates. The Bureau of Labor and Industries (“BOLI”) wage rates and requirements set forth in the following BOLI booklet (and any listed amendments to that booklet), which are incorporated herein by reference, apply to the Work authorized under this Agreement:

Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works Contracts in Oregon, January 5, 2025, and Amended on April 5, 2025, which can be downloaded at the following web address: BOLI : Prevailing Wage Rates : For Employers : State of Oregon The Work will take place in Clackamas County, Oregon.

NOTE 1: Contractors are required to pay the higher wage classification between State (“BOLI”) and Federal (Davis-Bacon) for all Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) funded projects.

Federal Prevailing Wage Rates:

Prevailing Wage Rates requirements apply to this Project because the maximum compensation for all Owner-contracted Work is more than $2,000. Contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the provisions of the David-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. 3141 et seq). The Fed. Prevailing Wage Rates shall be used for this Clackamas County Project: GENERAL DECISION NUMBER: OR20250095/ DATE: February 28, 2025/ MODIFICATION: 5/ TYPE: BUILDING, which can be downloaded at the following web address: SAM.gov

If the Davis-Bacon Prevailing Wage Rates change 10 days before the Bid Opening Date, Clackamas County Housing and Community Development Division will issue an Addendum providing the new wage rates.

NOTE 2: Contractors are required to pay the higher wage classification between State (“BOLI”) and Federal (Davis-Bacon) for all Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) funded projects.

Other Federal Requirements:

This project is financed through the Community Development Block Grant Program with funds obtained from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Contract will be subject to regulations of the federal Department of Labor (“DOL”) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”). The successful Bidder will be required to comply with the provisions of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 as amended (herein referred to as section 3 requirements). Such provisions require that economic opportunities generated by HUD financial assistance shall, to the greatest extent feasible, be given to low income residents of the metropolitan area in which the project is located and to businesses that provide economic opportunities for these persons. Bids exceeding $200,000 must include an indication of whether or not the firm submitting the bid is a “section 3 business concern.” The Contractor shall commence no work on the project until the Contractor and every subcontractor has a public works bond filed with the Construction Board in accordance with ORS 279C.830 and all other bonding and insurance requirements have been met and a Notice to Proceed has been issued.

This project will not be above $200,000 dollars and will not qualify as a “HUD Section 3” covered contract. Clackamas County encourages bids from Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Businesses.

Published July 4, 2025.